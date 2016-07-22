MOSCOW A Russian serviceman has been killed in Syria by a self-detonating bomb, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

The ministry said in a statement cited by TASS that the serviceman had been killed near Aleppo when a bomb exploded near a convoy, bringing food and water for local inhabitants, that was being escorted by the Russian military.

