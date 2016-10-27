MOSCOW Russian warplanes did not enter the airspace over a school at the time of an attack that killed more than 20 people, mostly children, on Oct. 26, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, according to Russian agencies.

The spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, also said that footage of the school made by a Russian drone showed that the damage was not consistent with an air strike.

Rescue workers and a monitoring group said air strikes by Syrian or Russian warplanes on Wednesday killed at least 26 people, most of them schoolchildren, in a village in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)