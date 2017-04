MOSCOW Syria and Russia have signed agreements worth 850 million euros (£660.3 million) to restore infrastructure in the Arab nation, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halaki as saying on Monday.

"The Russian side were receptive to the idea of restoring infrastructure, accordingly a number of deals were signed," RIA quoted al-Halaki as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)