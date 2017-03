U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a news conference following an international meeting on Libya, in Rome December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Airman 1st Class Cory W. Bush/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW Russia stepped up its criticism of U.S. policy on Syria on the eve of a visit to Moscow by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, saying the United States had not shown it was ready to cooperate fully in the struggle against Islamic State militants.

Russia would continue to urge Washington to rethink its policy of "dividing terrorists into good and bad ones", Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, ahead of Kerry's visit to Moscow, which is scheduled for Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)