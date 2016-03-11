MOSCOW Russia is convinced that the United Nations peace mediator on Syria Staffan de Mistura should take a decision on including ethnic Kurds in Syria peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Holding the peace talks without the participation of Kurds would be a "demonstration of weakness" by the international community, Lavrov told a news briefing.

