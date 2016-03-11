Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
MOSCOW Russia is convinced that the United Nations peace mediator on Syria Staffan de Mistura should take a decision on including ethnic Kurds in Syria peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Holding the peace talks without the participation of Kurds would be a "demonstration of weakness" by the international community, Lavrov told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.