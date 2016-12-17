Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media after the meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a hot springs resort in Nagato, Japan, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministers stressed the importance of joint efforts by the international community to provide humanitarian aid in Syria and facilitate a political resolution of the conflict, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the calls were made on Russia's initiative.

The three ministers agreed to meet in the near future, it said.

