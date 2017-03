MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had received a memorandum from the U.S. military on preventing mid-air incidents over Syria, where Russian and U.S. air forces are flying separate missions.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, the defence ministry's spokesman, said the document represented an important step forward, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)