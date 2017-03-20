Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russia does not plan to open new military bases in Syria, the defence ministry said on Monday, after the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said it had reached a deal with Moscow for a new military base in northwestern Syria.
"There are no plans to deploy new Russian military bases on the territory of Syria," the defence ministry statement read.
It added that a section of its "reconciliation centre", which Russia says helps negotiate local truces between the warring sides in Syria, was located in Aleppo province near Afrin for the prevention of ceasefire violations.
YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters that Russian troops had already arrived in the northwestern region of Afrin with troop carriers and armoured vehicles as part of an agreement concluded on Sunday.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tatiana Ustinova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.