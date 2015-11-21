MOSCOW Moscow's military campaign in Syria to date has not achieved enough and a next phase is needed, Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

"Our objectives are being fulfilled, and fulfilled well," the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Putin as saying during a video conference with military officials.

"But for now that is not enough to cleanse Syria of rebels and terrorists and to protect Russians from possible terrorist attacks," he said.

"We face a lot of work and I hope that the next phases will be conducted at the same high level, as professionally, and will produce the result we expect."

