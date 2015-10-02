Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russia's Air Force carried out 14 flights in Syria on Friday and made six strikes on Islamic State objects, a Russian Defence Ministry official told Russian news agencies.
The official, Igor Konashenkov, said Su-34, Su-24M and Su-25 airplanes had taken part in the flights and that an Islamic State military operations centre in Idlib province had been destroyed in the raids.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning)
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.