Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MOSCOW The Russian Air Force conducted mass strikes on terrorist positions in Syria on Thursday, hitting oil refining assets under the control of Islamic State militants, Russia's General Staff said, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Russian planes fired twelve cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, it said.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.