Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
MOSCOW U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base are unlikely to halt U.S. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson's planned visit to Moscow next week, the head of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee said on Friday.
"I don't think this will impact Tillerson's visit, we need to restore dialogue. We should welcome Tillerson, exchange views and try and talk sense into Washington," Leonid Slutsky told the Russia 24 television channel, Interfax reported.
"That's much better than hiding behind walls."
Tillerson is due to visit Russia for talks next week.
The United States on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the action "aggression against a sovereign nation" on a "made-up pretext".
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's government said on Thursday it would launch her policy programme next week, a sign of confidence she will strike a deal to stay in power after days of political uncertainty since losing her majority.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer known for defending government officials in high-profile investigations to help him with probes into whether there were ties between the election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, his office said on Thursday.