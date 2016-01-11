MOSCOW Terrorist groups operating in Syria continue to receive reinforcements via Turkish territory, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Russian defence ministry official Sergei Rudskoy as saying on Monday.

"Despite all the efforts of the international community to prevent help reaching the terrorists, reinforcements for the militants are regularly sent into the north-eastern part of (Syria's) Latakia province from Turkish territory," RIA quoted Rudskoy as saying.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)