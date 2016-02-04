ISTANBUL Russia is trying to divert attention away from its own crimes in Syria by suggesting that Turkey is preparing a military incursion in the country, a senior official in Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office said on Thursday.

"The Russians are trying to hide their crimes in Syria. They are simply diverting attention from their attacks on civilians as a country already invading Syria. Turkey has all the rights to take any measures to protect its own security," the official told Reuters.

A Russian defence ministry spokesman said earlier on Thursday that Moscow had serious grounds to suspect Turkey is preparing a military incursion in Syria.

