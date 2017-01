MOSCOW Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed future talks on Syria that are planned to be held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The two ministers agreed in a phone conversation it was important to coordinate ceasefire in Syria with Iran and United Nations' Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Russian foreign ministry also said on Thursday that Lavrov had a separate phone call with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Syria, with the two ministers also discussing planned talks in Astana.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)