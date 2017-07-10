FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Russia says to pursue further cooperation with USA on Syria
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 21 hours ago

Russia says to pursue further cooperation with USA on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will build on the success of a local ceasefire in south-west Syria and seek further opportunities to cooperate with the United States in resolving the Syrian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference, said: "We will try, on this basis, to take further steps forward."

He said Russia had durable contacts with U.S. officials over the conflict in Syria, and was hoping to broker cease-fires in other parts of the country.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.