MOSCOW U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry did not directly discuss military cooperation between Moscow and Washington in Syria when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last night, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"A lot of questions remain regarding real interaction in implementing operations in Syria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)