HANGZHOU, China Russia and the United States are close to reaching a deal in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"We are close to the deal ... But art of diplomacy requires time to implementation. I can't tell you when the agreement will be reached and announced," Ryabkov told reporters. "I think we have no reason to expect that talks will collapse."

"We are talking about most serious issues of implementing a ceasefire," he added. "The most intense work is continuing."

"Until we lay the last brick ... We can't say that the results have been achieved."

