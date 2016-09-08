Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday discussed possible cooperation between the two nations to defeat terrorist groups active in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The phone conversation followed discussions on Syria between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama in China earlier this week, the ministry said.
Lavrov and Kerry also discussed potential cooperation to facilitate deliveries of humanitarian aid and achieve a political resolution to the Syria crisis.
It was still unclear if Lavrov and Kerry would meet in Geneva on Sept. 8-9, as originally planned.
The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday Russia and the United States have not yet finalised work on a mutually acceptable agreement to resolve the crisis in Syria, and a compromise was needed on a small number of issues.
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.
JERUSALEM When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli prime minister can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times and cause a backlash at home and abroad.