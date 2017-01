MOSCOW Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem will visit Moscow from Thursday to Saturday this week to talk about the situation in Aleppo and the overall battle against Islamist militants in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said he would hold talks with Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, on Friday on the military, political and humanitarian situation in Syria.

