DUBAI Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday that to eliminate militant group Islamic State, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must be removed from power.

Jubeir also said that Assad was the magnet "that attracted foreign fighters from all over the world to fight on the side of Daesh (Islamic State) against Assad's regime," he told Al Arabiya al-Hadath television channel in Vienna, after talks with Austria's foreign minister.

"We discussed the situation in Syria and how to find a peaceful solution for the conflict that guarantees Syria's future and leads to a transitional period that does not include Bashar al-Assad," Jubeir said.

