Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends a news conference after the South American-Arab Countries summit, in Riyadh November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

VIENNA Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would continue to support Syrian rebels if President Bashar al-Assad could not be removed through a political process.

"We will support the Syrian people," Adel al-Jubeir told journalists on the sidelines of international Syria peace talks in Vienna.

"We will support the political process that will result in (Assad) leaving, or we will continue to support the Syrian opposition in order to remove him by force."

