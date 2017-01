BEIRUT At least four children were killed in a government-held area of western Aleppo on Thursday when shells landed near a school, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the school in the al-Suleimaniya area had been targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack. Aleppo has been divided between government and rebel control for years.

(This story corrects to clarify that shells landed near the school, not in it.)

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Tom Perry and Alison Williams)