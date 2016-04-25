BEIRUT An alliance of Syrian armed groups fighting Islamic State said on Monday it welcomed U.S. plans to send as many as 250 additional U.S. personnel to Syria but urged greater support including the provision of guided anti-armour missiles.

The Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, is the main Syrian partner of the United States and its allies in the battle with Islamic State. "Any support they offer is positive but we hope there will be greater support," SDF spokesman Talal Silo told Reuters.

U.S. President Barack Obama confirmed on Monday that he had approved the deployment of as many as 250 additional U.S. personnel to Syria, including special forces, to train and assist local forces fighting Islamic State militants.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavene)