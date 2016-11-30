U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that eight people, including two children, were killed by rebel shelling of government-held districts of western Aleppo.
The shells hit the Aadhamiyeh, New Aleppo, and Furqan areas, wounding seven people, SANA reported, quoting a source in the Aleppo police.
Aleppo has for years been divided between the government-held west and rebel-held east.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.