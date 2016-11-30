BEIRUT Syrian state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that eight people, including two children, were killed by rebel shelling of government-held districts of western Aleppo.

The shells hit the Aadhamiyeh, New Aleppo, and Furqan areas, wounding seven people, SANA reported, quoting a source in the Aleppo police.

Aleppo has for years been divided between the government-held west and rebel-held east.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)