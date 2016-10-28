U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said rebel shelling had killed more than 15 civilians and wounded 100 others in government-held western Aleppo on Friday.
The Observatory, a British-based monitoring group, said hundreds of shells and rockets had fallen on various western neighbourhoods of the city.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.