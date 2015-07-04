BEIRUT The Syrian army closed in on Sunni Muslim jihadist rebels inside Zabadani in a major military offensive launched on Saturday to recapture the city near the border with Lebanon, state television said.

A Syrian army source was quoted as saying its forces were "making headway on several fronts" and tightening a siege of the city and had inflicted heavy casualties on rebels defending it.

Iranian backed Lebanese Hezbollah TV station earlier said the Syrian army and its fighters had begun a major aerial bombing campaign with heavy artillery shelling of rebel outposts. It showed footage of plumes of smoke hanging over the city.

