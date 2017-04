Syrian government's head of delegation, Bashar al-Jaafari (L) and U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) attend a new round of negotiations between the Syrian government and U.N., at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 14,... REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

GENEVA Some ideas have been floated at Syrian peace talks that began on Monday, United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura said after a meeting with the Syrian government delegation.

De Mistura said the first meeting was preparatory and a further meeting with the government delegation on Wednesday would focus on the core issues.

Asked about the apparent gulf between government and opposition negotiators on the question of Syria's political transition, he said negotiations and peace talks always begin with strong or rhetorical statements.

