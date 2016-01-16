GENEVA The United Nations has unverified reports that 15-20 people died of starvation in the Syrian city of Deir Al-Zor in 2015, where 200,000 people face sharply deteriorating conditions and a severe food shortage, it said in a report published on Saturday.

The western part of the city has been under siege by Islamic State militants since last March. There have been no flights into the airport except by helicopter since September, no electricity for more than 10 months and water is only available for three hours a week, the U.N. report said.

