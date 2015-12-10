BEIRUT A Syrian opposition meeting on Thursday called for an all-inclusive, democratic Syria and said President Bashar al-Assad should leave power at the start of a transitional period, a copy of the final statement seen by Reuters said.

The participants at the Riyadh meeting backed a "democratic mechanism through a pluralistic regime that represents all sectors of the Syrian people," the statement said.

This would include women and would not discriminate on religious, sectarian or ethic grounds, it added. The participants also committed to preserving Syria's state institutions and restructuring the army and security services.

(Reporting by Tom Perry, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Samia Nakhoul)