RIYADH German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said a Syrian military offensive had weighed on U.N.-mediated talks to end the war in Syria, adding he saw the next opportunity for negotiations at the Munich Security Conference next week.

"It has become increasingly clear in recent days the extent to which the Geneva talks have been burdened by the Syrian army's military offensive near Aleppo," Steinmeier said on the sidelines of an event in Riyadh.

He said the next opportunity for common action with regional players would be at the Munich Security Conference, which takes place Feb. 12-14. The Geneva talks have been paused until Feb. 25.

