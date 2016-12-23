May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes resumed in rebel-held areas of the countryside near Aleppo on Friday for the first time since the end of an operation this week to evacuate rebels and civilians from the city.
Strikes hit to the west, south-west and south of the city, which the Syrian government has recaptured from the rebels in a major victory for President Bashar al-Assad. The British-based Observatory had no information on casualties yet.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.