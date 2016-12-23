BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes resumed in rebel-held areas of the countryside near Aleppo on Friday for the first time since the end of an operation this week to evacuate rebels and civilians from the city.

Strikes hit to the west, south-west and south of the city, which the Syrian government has recaptured from the rebels in a major victory for President Bashar al-Assad. The British-based Observatory had no information on casualties yet.

