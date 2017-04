DAMASCUS The Syrian army is battling Islamic State militants just 1-2 km (one mile) from the ancient city of Tadmur, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Syrian antiquities chief told Reuters on Thursday

Maamoun Abdulkarim said that if the group seizes the city, which is also known as Palmyra: "They will destroy everything that exists there."

