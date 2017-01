UNITED NATIONS United Nations Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura intends to convene peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 8, his spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"The special envoy will be comprehensively consulting the parties and the broadest spectrum of Syrian stakeholders, and the countries of the region and the wider international community, to carefully prepare negotiations," the statement said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)