GENEVA The next round of Syria peace talks will begin on the afternoon of March 9, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told Reuters on Tuesday.

He had previously pencilled in March 7, but he said he had postponed the round for logistical reasons and to cement a cessation of hostilities that began on Saturday.

"I will not delay it further," De Mistura said.

