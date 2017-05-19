UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (C) fllanked by his deputy Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy (L) attends a meeting with members of the Syrian government delegation during peace, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/ Pool

Syrian government negotiator Bashar Ja'afari makes a statement after a meeting during the Intra Syria talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA A U.S. military strike in Syria on Thursday was "government terrorism" and caused a massacre, Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Friday.

He said he had raised the issue in talks with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura.

"We discussed the massacre that the U.S. aggressor committed yesterday in our country. This subject was widely discussed," Ja'afari told reporters.

"The important thing is that our political ambition is higher because we want to focus on fighting terrorism represented by armed groups and the state and government terrorism happening against our country. This includes the American aggression, French aggression and British aggression."

