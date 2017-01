ASTANA The Syrian rebel delegation has no plans for direct talks with representatives of the Damascus government in Astana, a rebel source said on Monday.

The two sides both appeared at the opening ceremony of the talks in Kazakhstan's capital. But the rebels did not plan to meet the other side face to face, the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)