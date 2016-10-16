MOSCOW Russia's foreign ministry said all participants in talks in Lausanne on Saturday had agreed that Syrians alone should decide their future through inclusive dialogue, and the country should stay whole and secular.

The ministry said on Sunday that in order for a U.S.-Russian ceasefire agreement to succeed, Syria's moderate opposition must separate from Jabhat Fatah al Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front, and other "terrorist groups" affiliated with it.

"At the same time, it should be understood that operations against terrorists of Islamic State and the Nusra Front will be continued," the ministry said.

