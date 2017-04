BEIRUT The U.S.-led coalition carried out 10 air strikes on Saturday to try to repel an assault by Islamic State militants on the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It said at least 45 Islamic State militants and 20 Kurdish militia fighters had been killed in the ongoing attack.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Nick Tattersall)