WASHINGTON It is time for Russia to think carefully about its continued support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday in response to a chemical weapons attack he blamed on Assad's forces.

"We think that it is time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support of the Assad regime," Tillerson told reporters after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart at the State Department.

