IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
BEIRUT Russian air strikes on Syria have killed nearly 600 people, a third of them civilians, since Moscow started its aerial campaign a month ago, a group monitoring the war said on Thursday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which collects information from a network of sources on the ground, said the Russian strikes had killed 185 civilians and 410 fighters from various insurgent groups.
Russia has said it is targeting Islamic State fighters and other jihadists in Syria and has denied its bombing has resulted in civilian casualties.
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.