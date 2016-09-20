GENEVA At least one Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid worker was killed in an air strike on an aid convoy near Aleppo, along with civilians, but the overall toll may be lower than feared, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.

"For now that is all we can confirm, the director of the sub-branch (of SARC Urem al-Kubra) who has been killed," Benoit Carpentier, spokesman of the International Federation of the Red Crescent and Red Cresecent Societies, told a Geneva news briefing.

Asked whether at least a dozen SARC volunteers had been killed, he said: "It could be less." At least 18 of the 31 trucks in the convoy were destroyed, as well as a health clinic, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)