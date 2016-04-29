BEIRUT A Syrian military source said on Friday the northern city of Aleppo was not included in the "regime of calm" temporary ceasefire agreement which covers areas around Latakia and Damascus.

"The regime of calm does not include Aleppo," the source told Reuters. "Because in Aleppo there are terrorists who have not stopped hitting the city and its residents."

"There are a large number of martyrs in Aleppo which is why the situation is different there," referring to dozens of civilians killed by rebel shelling of government-held areas in recent days.

Air strikes on rebel-held areas of the city have killed 123 civilians in the last week, including 18 children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans)