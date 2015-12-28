BEIRUT About 350 Syrian pro-government militia fighters and civilians from two besieged Shi'ite towns in northwestern Syria boarded buses and ambulances bound for the Turkish border under a U.N.-brokered deal among warring parties, aid workers said.

They were then set to board planes from the Turkish city of Hatay and fly to Beirut.

The convoy of evacuees from Kefraya and al Foua was waiting for clearance to drive 25 km (16 miles) to the Bab al Hawa border crossing, the aid workers said.

At the same time, more than 120 insurgent fighters from the rebel-besieged border town of Zabadani near Lebanon were due to head for Beirut and then fly to Turkey, they said.

