GENEVA Syria's main opposition has proposed a nationwide Ramadan truce, opposition delegate Basma Kodmani said on Wednesday.

"The letter to (U.N. Secretary-General) Ban Ki-moon suggests a truce, we know there should be one, full respect of the truce across the country, nationwide, for the full month of Ramadan," she said.

"Ramadan being next week, that would start creating the right conditions, the right atmosphere, for us to return to (peace talks in) Geneva. This is the intention of the HNC."

