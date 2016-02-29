ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Syrian ceasefire declared last week covered only one third of the country and he hoped it would be expanded to encompass all of it.

Attacks are still going on in parts of the country, Erdogan, who is on an official visit to West Africa, told a joint news conference in Abidjan with his Ivorian counterpart. The news conference was broadcast live in Turkey.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday the pause in the fighting was largely holding, despite some incidents that he hoped would be contained.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)