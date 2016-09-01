Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD said on Thursday it had started work on delivering aid to the Syrian border town of Jarablus, where Syrian rebels backed by Turkish tanks and special forces pushed out Islamic State fighters last week.
"The priority is transporting basic food supplies ... The agency plans to deliver flour and restore bakeries in the city," AFAD said in a statement.
Bread and drinkable water are in short supply in the town, with residents telling Reuters on Wednesday that the Islamic State fighters had taken everything with them as they fled, including the main bakery's oven.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."