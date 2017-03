MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday it viewed the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey as an unfriendly act and it was working on a package of measures to respond to such incidents.

"We consider the actions of the Turkish Air Force an unfriendly act," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it had issued an official protest to the Turkish defence attache.

