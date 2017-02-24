ISTANBUL Turkey's incursion into northern Syria launched six months ago has achieved its planned targets following the seizure of the Syrian town of al-Bab, the head of Turkey's chief of staff, Hulusi Akar, said on Friday.

The 'Euphrates Shield' operation has been conducted with caution due to the unconventional nature of the conflict, Akar told troops in a speech during a visit to the Turkish border provinces of Gaziantep and Kilis. The fight has often involved car bombs, suicide attacks and snipers.

"With al-Bab under control, the targets planned at the start of the operation have been achieved. In the aftermath, support will be provided to normalise life and for the local people to quickly return to their homes," Akar said.

