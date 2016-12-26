Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
ISTANBUL A total of 226 Islamic State militants have been "neutralised" in latest operations around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, supported by the Turkish military, have been laying siege to the town for weeks. Ibrahim Kalin made the comment at a news conference in Ankara that was broadcast live on television.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
PARIS French presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said on Wednesday that he was outraged at a press report that his wife had been paid for work she did not do, describing it as proof of a "stinkbomb" campaign against him.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.